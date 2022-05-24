1 dead in AFP offensives vs. terror group in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - The Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division, launched Monday a preemptive military operations to prevent the Dawlah Islamiyah- Turaife Group led by Esmael Abdulmalik @ Abu Turaifie in Maguindanao that left one dead and the recovery of war materials.

The terrorist group has been harassing communities in Sitio Patawali, Brgy Ganta, Datu Salibo, Maguindanao.

Brig. Gen. Eduardo Gubat, Acting Commander of 6ID and JTF Central clarified that there was an encounter with a number of the Dawlah Islamiya - Turaife Group after the group harassed the residents of the said area.

“Our troops from 6th Infantry (Redskin) Battalion under Lt. Col. Charlie Banaag responded immediately to secure the populace from this terrorist group. Also, Field Artillery conducted indirect fire aimed at the place where they were hiding. Their forces were further weakened after the close air support was conducted in the right place of the target. This happened because we do not want to disturb the peace, order and security enjoyed by those who live there”, said BGen. Gubat.

Brig. Gen. Gubat once again asked the residents of the said area to remain calm as the government forces control the situation.

As the government troops were searching the area, a body count from the enemy wherein a certain Sadam Salandang alias Sadam, a member of BIFF Karialan Faction under alias Robot were recovered along with two (2) M16A1 rifles, one (1) M203 Grenade Launcher, one (1) Garand rifle, two (2) Carbines, one (1) Barret Cal .50, three (3) Magazines of M16, 12 pcs IED main charge, 19 pcs Blasting Cap Improvised, one (1) Bandolier, one (1) Basic Phone, 19 pcs Bag Pack, 11 pcs 9 Volt Batteries,13 pcs Hammock and several ammunitions.

Lt. Col. Charlie Banaag, 6IB, 6ID Commander said that the dead body was turned over to local officials of Datu Salibo for proper burial. Meanwhile, the affected residents have been evacuated and they are in good condition.

Col. Oriel Pangcog, 601st Infantry (Unifier) Brigade Commander said that the internally displaced persons were temporarily sheltered in a daycare center of the respective barangays of the said municipalities under the supervision of MDRRMO Datu Salibo and Shariff Saydona.