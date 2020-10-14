1 killed, 4 injured as MILF factions clash in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – A member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) was killed while four others were wounded as two MILF factions traded bullets in Barangay Tukanalipao, Mamasapano, Maguindanao, the Army today said.

The armed clash transpired at 11:40 in the morning between the group of Salik Kiko, a delisted member of 118th base command and Ben Tikaw of 13th Brigade of 105th base command, all from MILF.

According to Barangay Chairman Esmail Hashim, one member of Salik Kiko identified as a certain Alimudin was killed while three others were wounded. Also, one wounded from the side of Ben Tikaw.

Sporadic fires from both sides lasted for six hours.

Motive of the armed clashes was still being determined.

Army troops together with the PNP counterparts conducted checkpoints along the provincial roads to preempt spill over to the civilian populace.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax R. Uy, 6th Infantry Division, directed the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion and 1st Mechanized Brigade to help local officials and the MILF leadership in settling the conflict peacefully.