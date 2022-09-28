  Wednesday Sep, 28 2022 02:32:19 PM

1 kilo shabu seized in Lanao del Sur entrapment operation

Local News • 09:00 AM Wed Sep 28, 2022
John M. Unson
 The two suspects were entrapped in Marantao, Lanao del Sur. (From Lanao del Sur PPO)   

COTABATO CITY - The police confiscated a kilo of shabu from two dealers who fell in a sting in Marantao, Lanao del Sur Tuesday.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, said the duo, Amir Palantig Abdula, 42, and the 66-year-old Abdul Khair Mundayaw, are now clamped down in a detention facility of the Marantao Municipal Police Station.

They were arrested after selling of shabu in separate packings, one weighing 65 grams and the other 25 grams, to non-uniformed members of the Lanao del Sur police force and agents from the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in a tradeoff at past 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in Palao Ranao-Ranao area in Marantao.

Officials who led that police team involved in the entrapment operation placed at P680,000 the value of the shabu confiscated from Abdullah and Mundayaw.

They are to be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, according to Bongcayao.

 

