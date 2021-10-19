10 die due to COVID-19 infections in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 18, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-SEVEN (127) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SIX (166) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Four (4) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Three (3) reported deaths from M’lang, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Tantangan, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 54,467 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,935 (5.39%) are active cases, 49,608 (91.08%) recoveries and 1,915 (3.52%) COVID-19 related deaths.