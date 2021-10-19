  Tuesday Oct, 19 2021 02:04:41 AM

10 die due to COVID-19 infections in Region 12

HEALTH • 19:45 PM Mon Oct 18, 2021
36
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 18, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-SEVEN (127) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SIX (166) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Four (4) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Three (3) reported deaths from M’lang, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Tantangan, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 54,467 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,935 (5.39%) are active cases, 49,608 (91.08%) recoveries and 1,915 (3.52%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 18, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 30 ANTIPAS KABACAN MIDSAYAP 1 2 6 3 MLANG PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 ALABEL KIAMBA 1 3 4 MAITUM MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 BANGA 9 KORONADAL CITY 7 LAKESEBU NORALA 1 2 POLOMOLOK 5 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Departmen fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region HALOFFICE REGIONXII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 18, 2021 6:00 PM SURALLAH 8 TAMPAKAN 7 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5 ESPERANZA 2 ISULAN 1 LAMBAYONG 2 LEBAK 1 PALIMBANG PRES. QUIRINO 2 TACURONG CITY 3 5 REGION XII 127 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2) of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RIMENT Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 18, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 47 ALEOSAN 3 KIDAPAWAN CITY 14 MIDSAYAP MLANG 18 1 PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 4 KIAMBA 19 MAASIM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 3 BANGA 3 KORONADAL CITY NORALA 12 4 POLOMOLOK 6 TAMPAKAN 3 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 18, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE COLUMBIO 3 ESPERANZA 14 ISULAN PRES. QUIRINO 9 SEN. NINOY AQUINO 2 REGION XII 1 166 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) (Pag2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

