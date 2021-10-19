10 die due to COVID-19 infections in Region 12
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 18, 2021 (6:00 PM)
ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-SEVEN (127) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SIX (166) NEW RECOVERIES
TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Four (4) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Three (3) reported deaths from M’lang, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Tantangan, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato.
Overall, there are a total of 54,467 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,935 (5.39%) are active cases, 49,608 (91.08%) recoveries and 1,915 (3.52%) COVID-19 related deaths.