10 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12

HEALTH • 10:45 AM Thu Oct 14, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 13, 2021 (6:00pm)

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (136) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-SIX (296) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City. 

One (1) reported death from Sen. Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat.

Six (6) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Aleosan, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 53,804 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,142 (5.84%) are active cases, 48,786 (90.67%) recoveries and 1,867 (3.47%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OFFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 13, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 31 ALAMADA ALEOSAN 1 3 KIDAPAWAN CITY LIBUNGAN 2 1 MAGPET 1 MATALAM 1 MIDSAYAP 11 MLANG SARANGANI PROVINCE 3 ALABEL 5 GLAN 3 KIAMBA 9 MAASIM 3 MAITUM 10 MALUNGON f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 13, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 2 KORONADAL CITY 3 LAKESEBU 3 NORALA 2 POLOMOLO 7 STO.NIÑO 1 SURALLAH 4 TAMPAKAN 4 TBOLI 2 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 4 BAGUMBAYAN 3 COLUMBIO 1 ESPERANZA LAMBAYONG 2 1 PRES. QUIRINO 3 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 6 136 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Pa2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 13, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 17 CARMEN 3 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 9 MAGPET 8 2 MATALAM MIDSAYAP 2 21 6 MLANG SARANGANI PROVINCE GLAN 5 KIAMBA MALAPATAN 32 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center foHealth for (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 13, 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 15 13 NORALA 2 POLOMOLOK 27 SURALLAH 82 TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN 1 2 TUPI SULTA KUDARAT PROVINCE 12 BAGUMBAYAN COLUMBIO 1 1 ISULAN KALAMANSIG LEBAK 4 2 13 15 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 296 (Page2 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

