10 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12
Edwin O. Fernandez
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 13, 2021 (6:00pm)
ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (136) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-SIX (296) NEW RECOVERIES
TEN (10) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City.
One (1) reported death from Sen. Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat.
Six (6) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Aleosan, North Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 53,804 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,142 (5.84%) are active cases, 48,786 (90.67%) recoveries and 1,867 (3.47%) COVID-19 related deaths.