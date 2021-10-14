10 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 13, 2021 (6:00pm)

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (136) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-SIX (296) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City.

One (1) reported death from Sen. Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat.

Six (6) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Aleosan, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 53,804 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,142 (5.84%) are active cases, 48,786 (90.67%) recoveries and 1,867 (3.47%) COVID-19 related deaths.