10 efficient “Kampilan” soldiers promoted

COTABATO CITY - Ten enlisted members of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division were promoted a rank higher each Wednesday in recognition of their efficiency in public service.

The event was one of the highlights of this week’s commemoration of the 34th anniversary of 6th ID, being done without traditional gatherings in compliance with state COVID-19 containment measures.

The 6th ID is also known as the Army’s “Kampilan” Division.

Kampilan is a centuries-old Moro bladed weapon that warriors had used in defense of religion and lands from Spanish and American conquests.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of 6th ID, led Wednesday’s donning of higher ranks to the 10 enlisted personnel of the division in Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

The ten soldiers, Technical Sergeants Lowell Telloro and Vidal Fenita got master sergeant ranks, Staff Sergeants Alejandro Villasor and Rey Tubac as technical sergeants, Sergeants Rose Mae Bulahan and Denice Martin as staff sergeants, Corporals Jomar Pacong and Jhona Pardilla as sergeants and Privates 1st Class April Parreño and Jephone Bayeta, are involved peace-building activities.

“They were promoted based on their good performance,” Uy, also commander of the anti-terror Task Force Central, told reporters Thursday.

Uy said 6th ID’s 34th anniversary is being celebrated only by soldiers in the camp, a turnaround from the usual series of large gatherings of guests and personnel from different battalions and brigades from across central Mindanao for different activities during the yearly seven-day festivity. (John Felix Unson)