10 NPA rebels yield, 9 firearms turned-over in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Another ten (10) demoralized NPA rebels bringing along nine (9) firearms surrendered to security forces under Joint Task Force Central in Palimbang Sultan Kudarat on the morning of December 15, 2021.

The Commander of Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, laud the decision of the former NPA rebels to abandon the communist terrorist organization and choose a peaceful life with their families and with the community.

“Our efforts to defeat the Communist Terrorist Group have been relentless. Along with the Local Government Units and Non-Government and Civil Society Organizations, we have sustained the call for NPA rebels to surrender and return to the folds of the law. While at the same time the security forces has sustained our Focused Military Operation targeting the communist rebels who refused to work with the government and continues to threaten the communities,” Maj. Gen. Uy said.

Lt. Col. Allan Van Estrera, Commanding Officer of 37th Infantry Battalion, disclosed that surrenderers brought along nine (9) firearms which includes one (1) M16 rifle attached with one (1) M203 grenade launcher, one (1) BAR caliber .30 rifle, three (3) M1 Garand rifles, two (2) Springfield rifles with scope, and one (1) M79 grenade launcher.

“The surrenderers are all under the weakened Daguma Front, Sub-Regional Committee Daguma, Far South Mindanao Region operating in the tri-boundaries of Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, and Sarangani Provinces,” said Col Ali Luis Macawaris Jr, the Deputy Brigade Commander of 603rd Infantry Brigade, whose unit has operational control over the area. The names of the surrenderers are still being withheld for the safety of their families.

Since January of this year, a series of NPA surrender were realized within JTF Central area of operation which raised the number of NPA surrender to more than 100 rebels.

“These were made possible with the strong support of the Local Government Units, partner agencies and organizations, and the community, who have tirelessly worked with security forces in order to achieve their desired peace into reality,” said Maj. Gen. Uy while expressing his optimism on the near defeat of the Communist Terrorist Group within JTF Central area of operation.

“To the remaining communist terrorist that is still on hiding in the tri-boundaries of Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, and Sarangani Provinces, follow the examples of your former comrades who returned to the folds of the law and choose to live a peaceful life. Just like them, you also have the opportunity to live peacefully together with your family if you decide to cooperate with the government and with the community. The government has programs that are set to help you and your families live a normal and sustainable life that is free from threat and fear,” Maj. Gen Uy added.