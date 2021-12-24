10 state teachers, driver hurt in North Cotabato mishap

ALAMADA, Cotabato – At least 10 teachers of a state owned school and a driver were hurt when the vehicle they were riding suffered mechanical trouble and leaped toward a roadside home here Thursday.

Major Bryan Espinoza, Alamada town police chief, said the mishap occurred along the national highway in Barangay Barangiran here at past 3 p.m.

Espinoza said the brake system of the Toyota Hi Ace van malfunctioned and it leaped toward a house, hurting the driver and 10 teachers of Cotabato State University Laboratory High School in Cotabato City.

“The brake malfunctioned and the driver failed to control the van,” Espinoza said in a radio interview.

He added that all the occupants of the house were unharmed.

Four of the teachers, who sustained serious injuries, remained in the hospital in Alamada while the others only sustained minor injuries.

The privately owned van was heading to Cotabato City from Bukidnon when the accident happened.

Last month, a van carrying Bureau of Fire Protection in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BFP-BARMM) were injured and the BFP legal officer was slain after the van figured in a highway mishap in the same village.

“We appeal to the commuters to slow down and take extra care when negotiating the highway to avoid accident,” Espinoza appealed to all drivers and commuters.