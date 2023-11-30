  Thursday Nov, 30 2023 05:41:33 PM

100 children with disabilities in Cotabato City receive essential kits from MSSD

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 13:30 PM Thu Nov 30, 2023
Johamin Inok/BIO
The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) provides essential kits to 100 children with disabilities (CWDs) during the culminating event of National Children’s Month on November 29, 2023, in Cotabato City. (Marhom Ibrahim/BIO)

COTABATO CITY — A total of 100 children with disabilities (CWDs) were given essential kits by the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) during the culmination activity of the National Children’s Month (NCM) on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Center for the Handicapped in this city.
 
This initiative promotes inclusivity and empowerment of Bangsamoro children’s health and well-being, aligned with the celebration of the NCM, pursuant to Republic Act No. 10661.
 
MSSD Bangsamoro Director-General Atty. Mohammad Muktadir Estrella emphasized that the Ministry prioritizes children with special needs’ welfare, saying, “We acknowledge and put utmost importance on their visibility and representation.”
 
“We will carry the stories of every Bangsamoro child in this center. We will carry their dreams, and we will make them the dreams of every person and employee of MSSD,” Estrella said.
 
The kits are composed of hygiene essentials, notebooks, umbrellas, and NCM T-shirts.
 
Furthermore, Center for the Handicapped Head Ombra Sangcupan highlighted that the event is MSSD’s first intervention since the successful turnover of the care facility on Nov. 3, which was previously managed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-XII).
 
Sangcupan also reassured that continued services will be made available for the Bangsamoro CWDs in partnership with the MSSD.
 
Wednesday’s activity was in collaboration with the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA), Bangsamoro Women Commission (BWC), and Regional Council for the Welfare of Children (RSCWC), chaired by the MSSD.
 
Focusing on the self-sustaining and inclusive development of the Bangsamoro children and other vulnerable sectors falls under the 12th priority agenda of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim. 

