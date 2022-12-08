100 Tawi-Tawi patients treated in mission by MPs 

COTABATO CITY - A big group of eye patients, among them senior citizens, benefitted from a joint medical mission Monday in Tawi-Tawi of three members of the Bangsamoro parliament.

From a hundred patients examined Monday, 63 underwent cataract and pterygium surgery during the outreach activity of the three members of the Bangsamoro parliament --- the eye surgeon Kadil Sinolinding, Jr., Amir Mawallil, and Eddie Alih.

Mawallil had served as director of the Bureau of Public Information of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao that got replaced with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in early 2019 as a result of the 22-year peace overture between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Sinolinding, former health secretary of the now defunct ARMM and an eye specialist trained in India, had treated no fewer than 20,000 poor eye patients from Muslim, Christian and the indigenous communities in the autonomous region.

The eye treatment mission in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi was facilitated by members of parliament (MPs) Sinolinding, Mawalil and Alih at the sideline of the consultations then in the province on BARMM’s proposed election and local government codes that the three of them helped preside over.

Sinolinding, Mawallil and Alih are members of the 80-seat Bangsamoro Transition Authority, also known as BARMM’s interim parliament.

Their medical outreach mission at the Datu Halun Sakilan Memorial Hospital in Tawi-Tawi’s capital town Bongao, dubbed "Oplan Pangalawang Paningin," was supported by the Taw-Tawi Integrated Provincial Health Office and the office of Gov. Esmael Sali.