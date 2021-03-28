1,000 marijuana plants worth P7.6 million seized in Sulu

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics operatives uprooted a thousand marijuana plants worth P7.6 million in a remote town in Sulu Friday.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Saturday marijuana plants were owned by a certain Otoh, who is at large.

PDEA-BARMM agents and officials of the Sulu provincial police placed at P7.6 million the value of the confiscated marijuana plants.

Azurin said Otoh’s marijuana farm is in a secluded area in Barangay Masjid Punjungan in Kalingalan-Caluang town in Sulu.

The uprooted Marijuana plants were neatly grown in rows, according to an initial report reaching PDEA’s Bangsamoro regional office in Cotabato City.

Azurin said the joint PDEA-police operation that resulted in the seizure of the marijuana plants was premised on tips by vigilant residents of Kalingalan-Caluang town.

Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez of the Bangsamoro regional police said vigilant residents helped PDEA agents and personnel of the Sulu provincial police locate the marijuana farm.

Rodriguez said members of the Sulu provincial police are now trying to locate Otoh with the help of local officials.