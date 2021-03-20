10k villagers displaced by BIFF attacks in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY --- More than 10,000 villagers in Maguindanao got displaced by a continuing spate of hostilities since Thursday being perpetrated by the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

Reports obtained Saturday from different municipal disaster risk reduction and management councils in the second district of Maguindanao stated that as of Saturday, 12, 033 individuals, among them children and elderly people, were forced to relocate to safer areas following Thursday's attacks by BIFF terrorists in Barangay Kitango in Datu Saudi Ampatuan municipality.

Villagers in Maguindanao's nearby Shariff Aguak and Datu Unsay towns have reportedly fled to safer areas, worried of an escalation of the hostilities.

Soldiers under units of the Army's 6th Infantry Division have killed seven BIFF gunmen in a series of clashes that began on Thursday morning.

Soldiers and BIFF members twice fought in Datu Saudi Ampatuan Thursday, causing panic among residents.

"We are in control of the situation. Hopefully we can clear these areas from enemy presence within the next few hours," Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, 6th ID's commander, said Saturday.

The latest provocations by the outlawed BIFF, operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, followed the surrender of 22 members to the 6th Infantry Division in separate rites in the past three weeks.

Local officials, among them members of different municipal peace and order councils, have cautioned the 6th ID against possible escalation of BIFF attacks to project strength after the surrender of no fewer than 80 members in the past six months to different Army units under the division.

More than 200 BIFF gunmen have renounced their membership with the group in batches since 2017, now being reintroduced to mainstream society jointly by the 6th ID and different government and non-government entities.

The Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, or READI contingent, is now validating the actual number of evacuees for a relief mission on Monday.

The READI, operating under the supervision of Bangsamoro Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, shall facilitate its humanitarian missions for the conflict-stricken villagers through its rescue and emergency responders.