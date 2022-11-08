11 arrested, P1-M smuggled cigars seized in Maguindanao del Norte

PARANG, Maguindanao del Norte - An intel-driven operation of Parang MPS about an illegal smuggling activity has led to the successful apprehension of 11 suspects at the seaside of Sitio Lower Pinantao Brgy. Pinantao, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

Report from Parang MPS disclosed that one confidential informant informed about the smuggled cigarettes being docked at the mentioned place. Immediately, the alert team responded and discovered at the scene the 11 individuals unloading out of their motor boat the 50 boxes of assorted smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of Php1,000,000.00. When asked about the legal documents of the items, the suspects failed to present any which resulted in their immediate arrest.

The suspects were identified as: JULASPI JUMADIL ISMAEL; DARWIN AMMAD ASBANI; NAJIR ALPA SALI; ALBASRI ISMAEL ANDAY; ALSAID HALUN MUSAHARI; JULHAVIER HARUN AHMAD; ABDURAHMAN BALADJI USMAN; GADZFAR JAWADIL ISMAEL; ALMUHAIMIN ISMAEL IBRAHIM; DANTE SARAPUDIN NASSER; and LUCMAN ISMAEL JUMADIN, all of legal ages, and residents of Lugus and Siasi, Sulu.

The arrested suspects were informed of their constitutional rights (Miranda Doctrine) in a dialect understood by them, and were informed of the cause of their arrest. They are now under the custody of Parang MPS for filing of appropriate charges while the confiscated smuggled cigarettes were turned over to Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, the Regional Director PBGEN JOHN GANO GUYGUYON, commended the Parang MPS personnel for their swift response and successful combat against illegal smuggling of counterfeit and smuggled goods in the region.