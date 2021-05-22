11 COVID-19 positive die in Soccsksargen Region

COTABATO CITY - TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTEEN (217) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SEVENTY-EIGHT (78) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Kiamba

* the 7015th reported confirmed case, 72 years old male. Cause of death is COVID-19 Pneumonia, Critical Septic Shock. Burkholderia cepacia Bacteremia. Acute Respiratory Failure Secondary to Acute Respiratory Distress Secondary to Nosocomial Pneumonia in Sepsis. COVID-19 Pneumonia Confirmed, Severe.

* the 7289th reported confirmed case, 75 years old female. Cause of death is COVID-19 Pneumonia, Critical; Acute Respiratory Failure Type 4; Sepsis; Diabetes Mellitus Type II, Insulin Requiring; Status Post Arrest.

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

* the 8616th reported confirmed case, 92 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure Secondary to COVID-19 Critical Pneumonia; Acute Viral Myocarditis Secondary to COVID-19.

* the 9688th reported confirmed case, 89 years old female. Cause of death is Cardiac Arrest Secondary to Acute Myocardial Infarction Community Acquired Pneumonia High-Risk COVID-19 Confirmed.

Two (2) reported deaths from Pikit

* the 9689th reported confirmed case, 74 years old female. Cause of death is Community Acquired Pneumonia; High-Risk; COVID-19 Confirmed.

* the 9690th reported confirmed case, 67 years old male. Cause of death is Community Acquired Pneumonia; High-Risk; COVID-19 Confirmed.

* One (1) reported death from Mlang, the 8414th reported confirmed case, 74 years old female. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure Type IV Secondary to COVID-19 on top of Hospital Acquired Pneumonia; High-Risk with Hypoxia; Hypotension; Acute Kidney Injury Secondary to Septic Shock, Diabetes Mellitus Type II, Coronary Artery Disease, Non-specific Transaminitis; Confirmed COVID-19 Critical.

* One (1) reported death from Libungan, the 8879th reported confirmed case, 77 years old male. Cause of Death is COVID-19 Confirmed RT-PCR Positive with Central Brain Herniation; Cerebrovascular Disease Bleed.

* One (1) reported death from Magpet, the 8881st reported confirmed case, 81 years old male. Cause of Death is COVID-19 Severe Pneumonia; Diabetes Mellitus Type II with Complication.

* One (1) reported death from President Roxas, the 8888th reported confirmed case, 64 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure Secondary to Coronavirus Disease Pneumonia-Critical (RT-PCR Confirmed); End Stage Renal Failure Disease Secondary to Diabetic and Hypertensive Nephropathy; Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease; Diabetes Mellitus Type II.

* One (1) reported death from General Santos City, the 9691st reported confirmed case, 71 years old female. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Secondary to High-Risk Pneumonia Secondary to COVID-19 Pneumonia Severe (RT-PCR Test Positive).

* Overall, there are a total of 9,904 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,741 (17.58%) are active cases, 7,843 (79.19%) recoveries and 318 (3.21%) COVID-19 related deaths.