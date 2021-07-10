11 die of COVID-19 related deaths in Region 12, recover 24 and new infections 304

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 09, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-TWO (202) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-FOUR (304) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City.

One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from M'lang, North Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 23,188 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN Region. 2,945 (12.70%) are active cases, 19,509 (84.19%) recoveries and 730 (3.29%) COVID-19 related deaths.