  Saturday Nov, 13 2021 09:52:31 AM

11 die due to COVID-19 as DOH-12 records 47 new cases

HEALTH • 04:45 AM Sat Nov 13, 2021
58
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 12, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FORTY-SEVEN (47) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FORTY-FIVE (45) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Tupi, South Cotabato.

Two (2) reported deaths from Kiamba, Sarangani.

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Maitum, Sarangani. 

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

Overall, there are a total of 56,241 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 842 (1.50%) are active cases, 53,236 (94.66%) recoveries and 2,149 (3.82%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Phippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region RIEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF NOVEMBER 12, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 17 LIBUNGAN MAKILALA 2 8 1 PRES. ROXAS SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL 5 LAKESEBU NORALA POLOMOLOK 1 1 4 2 SURALLAH SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE COLUMBIO ISULAN 2 1 LAMBAYONG 1 LEBAK SEN. NINOY AQUINO REGION 1 1 47 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phlippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRICEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS NOVEMBER 12, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 20 M'LANG SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 ALABEL KIAMBA MAITUM 1 2 1 1 2 MALAPATAN MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 2 5 NORALA TANTANGAN 2 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF NOVEMBER 12, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN ESPERANZA ISULAN TACURONG CITY 1 1 2 2 1 PRES. QUIRINO REGION XII 45 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

P40K worth shabu seized from Marbel tricycle driver

KORONADAL CITY --- State agents busted Wednesday a tricycle driver long wanted for peddling shabu in Tantangan town in South Cotabato province...

Killers of Davao del Sur radioman identified

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The police have identified the two suspects in the murder of broadcast journalist Orlando Dinoy in nearby Bansalan, Davao del...

Rookie cop in Koronadal shooting charged

KORONADAL CITY - Kasong murder at frustrated murder, pormal nang isinampa ng Koronadal City PNP laban kay Patrolman Roland Lopez na nasangkot sa...

11 die due to COVID-19 as DOH-12 records 47 new cases

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 12, 2021 (6:00 PM) FORTY-SEVEN (47) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FORTY-FIVE (45) NEW RECOVERIES...

Go pushes for cash incentives to raise vaccine confidence among 4Ps

  "Mahirap maging mahirap. Kaya huwag nang pahirapan pa ang mga naghihirap." Senator Christopher "Bong" Go appealed to the government to...