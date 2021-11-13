11 die due to COVID-19 as DOH-12 records 47 new cases

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 12, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FORTY-SEVEN (47) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FORTY-FIVE (45) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Tupi, South Cotabato.

Two (2) reported deaths from Kiamba, Sarangani.

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Maitum, Sarangani.

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

Overall, there are a total of 56,241 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 842 (1.50%) are active cases, 53,236 (94.66%) recoveries and 2,149 (3.82%) COVID-19 related deaths.