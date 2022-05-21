11 NPAs yield to Army in North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY – Eleven communist rebels who claimed they were given empty promises by New Peoples Army (NPA) leaders have surrendered to government in North Cotabato Friday.

Colonel Jovencio Gonzales, commander of the Army’s 602nd Infantry Brigade, presented the former communist terrorists to Pigcawayan town Mayor Jean Dino Roquero.

The surrenderees also claimed they belonged to frontline groups of Bayan Muna, Gabriela and United Small Farmers Association of Barangay Midpapan, Pigcawayan.

“We want to live normal lives where we no longer afraid to see or meet government forces anytime and anywhere,” said one of the surrenderees identified only as “Ka Aming. He spoke in the vernacular.

The group also denounced their former groups, set ablaze their movement flags and pledged allegiance to the Philippine flag. They turned over assorted firearms to the military.

Mayor Roquero vowed to help mainstreaming the former rebels as well as facilitate their livelihood assistance from the government.

Colonel Gonzales also urged other rebels to avail of the peace package of Pres. Duterte.

More than 70 red fighters have surrendered to the government under the 6th area of operation since January.

United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia and the Philippines have listed the Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples Army (CPP-NPA) as a terrorist organization.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the NDF as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and separate part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.