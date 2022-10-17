112 job seekers avail of Bangsamoro BGIP

COTABATO CITY --- More than a hundred new applicants are expecting inclusion in the Bangsamoro Government Internship Program in preparation for employment in state agencies and in the private sector.

In the forefront of the BGIP’s implementation is the office of Director Sara Jane Sinsuat of the Bureau of Employment, Promotion and Welfare of the Ministry of Labor and Employment-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Bangsamoro Labor Minister Muslimin Sema said Monday personnel of MOLE’s Maguindanao Field Office on Thursday, October 14, lectured 112 BGIP applicants on the benefits of the program and its activities they are to participate in as beneficiaries.

Sinsuat, who is overseeing the BGIP, said officials of MOLE’s office in Maguindanao, led by Hamsa Nul, cooperated in handling last week’s orientation here of the 112 program applicants.

The MOLE, through Sinsuat’s office, facilitated in recent months the employment of a number of BGIP beneficiaries.

Sema said their office in the Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City is open to applicants who may wish to know the intricacies of the BGIP.

Sema said BGIP is a continuing program of MOLE.