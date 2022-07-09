  Saturday Jul, 09 2022 02:33:22 AM

118 guns, including 2 from Baguio City, seized in BARMM

Local News • 19:30 PM Fri Jul 8, 2022
38
By: 
PNA
SEIZED GUNS. The seven firearms and ammunition seized from a Maguindanao village chairperson that are part of 188 loose guns sezied in BARMM (PNP photo)

PARANG, Maguindanao – Some 118 assorted firearms were confiscated across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) since last week, a police official here said Friday.

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, the BARMM police director, said the firearms were confiscated during a series of law enforcement operations in the region from June 27 to July 7.

“Among the firearms recovered by the police were seven rifles from Usop Sanggacala Aron, chairman of Barangay Rumirimbang in Barira town of Maguindanao,” he said.

Aron ran and lost in the vice mayoral race of Barira town during the May 9 elections.

Two of the rifles confiscated from Aron were registered with the Baguio City police based on the data from the Philippine National Police, Cabalona said.  

Aside from the loose firearms, police also recovered three fragmentation grenades from civilians.

“Our police operatives also dismantled the ‘Latip Criminal Gang’ in Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao,  and accepted firearms from Dawlah Islamiya terrorists who surrendered in Lanao del Sur,” Cabalona said.

The offenders were charged with the violation of Republic Act 10591, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

118 guns, including 2 from Baguio City, seized in BARMM

PARANG, Maguindanao – Some 118 assorted firearms were confiscated across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) since last...

2 minors perished in Davao del Sur grenade blast

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- A seven-year-old child was mangled beyond recognition while his younger sibling was seriously hurt, later died in the hospital,...

Pres. BongBong Marcos tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA – President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Malacañang announced ...

Bintilyo na saksi sa isang krimen, binaril at napatay sa Kidapawan

Isang binatilyo ang pinagbabaril at patay ng hindi pa nakikilalang mga suspek sa Barangay Balindog, Kidapawan City bandang alas 7:00 nitong gabi....

Socoteco-1 Surallah member-consumers to elect district BOD

TO ALL MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS OF SURALLAH DISTRICT: DISTRICT ELECTION IN SURALLAH CANDIDATE : MS. JEANLY S. PARREÑO (LONE CANDIDATE) Date of...