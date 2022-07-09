118 guns, including 2 from Baguio City, seized in BARMM

PARANG, Maguindanao – Some 118 assorted firearms were confiscated across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) since last week, a police official here said Friday.

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, the BARMM police director, said the firearms were confiscated during a series of law enforcement operations in the region from June 27 to July 7.

“Among the firearms recovered by the police were seven rifles from Usop Sanggacala Aron, chairman of Barangay Rumirimbang in Barira town of Maguindanao,” he said.

Aron ran and lost in the vice mayoral race of Barira town during the May 9 elections.

Two of the rifles confiscated from Aron were registered with the Baguio City police based on the data from the Philippine National Police, Cabalona said.

Aside from the loose firearms, police also recovered three fragmentation grenades from civilians.

“Our police operatives also dismantled the ‘Latip Criminal Gang’ in Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao, and accepted firearms from Dawlah Islamiya terrorists who surrendered in Lanao del Sur,” Cabalona said.

The offenders were charged with the violation of Republic Act 10591, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (PNA)