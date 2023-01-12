12 barangays in Isabela City, Basilan flooded

COTABATO CITY - Flashfloods, spawned by heavy rains, swept through 12 barangays in Isabela City in Basilan before dawn Wednesday, affecting thousands of villagers.

Local officials and personnel of the Isabela City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office told reporters calamity responders have been dispatched to flooded areas to help relocate residents to higher grounds.

Worst hit by rampaging floodwaters were Isabela City’s Barangays Baluno, Lanote, Aguada, Sunrise, Cabunbanta, Menzi, Sumagdang, Makiri, Isabela Proper, Riverside, Kumalarang and Tabuk.

Rescue teams from the local government unit, the police, the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Philippine Coast Guard and soldiers from units of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade are now out in the flooded areas rescuing flood-stricken villagers.