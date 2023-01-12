  Thursday Jan, 12 2023 02:22:52 AM

12 barangays in Isabela City, Basilan flooded

Climate Change/Environment • 17:00 PM Wed Jan 11, 2023
40
By: 
John M. Unson
Rescuers relocate flood-stricken residents to evacuation sites.  (From Station DXNO, Isabela City)

COTABATO CITY - Flashfloods, spawned by heavy rains, swept through 12 barangays in Isabela City in Basilan before dawn Wednesday, affecting thousands of villagers.

Local officials and personnel of the Isabela City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office told reporters calamity responders have been dispatched to flooded areas to help relocate residents to higher grounds.

Worst hit by rampaging floodwaters were Isabela City’s Barangays Baluno, Lanote, Aguada, Sunrise, Cabunbanta, Menzi, Sumagdang, Makiri, Isabela Proper, Riverside, Kumalarang and Tabuk.

Rescue teams from the local government unit, the police, the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Philippine Coast Guard and soldiers from units of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade are now out in the flooded areas rescuing flood-stricken villagers. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

3 patay sa vehicular crash sa Alamada, North Cotabato

UMAKYAT pa sa tatlo ang patay matapos magsalpukan ang Toyota Vios at Forward Truck sa highway ng Sitio Dry Creek, Brgy. Camansi, Alamada, Cotabato...

12 barangays in Isabela City, Basilan flooded

COTABATO CITY - Flashfloods, spawned by heavy rains, swept through 12 barangays in Isabela City in Basilan before dawn Wednesday, affecting thousands...

6 airports now under BARMM management

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro government on Tuesday assumed from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines the management of six airports...

Rains continue to prevail across PH

MANILA – Three weather systems will bring rain across the country on Wednesday, the weather bureau said. In its 5 a.m. weather forecast, the...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 10, 2023)

HEADLINES 1   PYRAMIDING scam nabuhay sa North Cotabato, scammer nakapanloko sa mga nagpaloko at nakatangay ng milyong halaga 2...