12 die in GenSan as Region 12 records 432 new COVID-19 infections

HEALTH • 04:45 AM Sat Sep 18, 2021
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 17, 2021 (6:00pm)

FOUR-HUNDRED-THIRTY-TWO (432) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FIVE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-ONE (571) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-FOUR (24) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Twelve (12) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Libungan, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Alamada, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato 

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 45,257 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,301 (13.92%) are active cases, 37,497 (82.85%) recoveries and 1,451 (3.21%) COVID-19 related deaths.

 

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCIT CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 72 ALEOSAN 17 ARAKAN 3 CARMEN KABACAN 24 18 KIDAPAWAN CITY 32 LIBUNGAN MAGPET 31 4 MATALAM 21 M'LANG PIKIT 17 11 PRESIDENT ROXAS TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 1 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 7 58 9 NORALA f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health (Pag of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 6:00 PM POLOMOLOK SURALLAH 22 1 TAMPAKAN 1 TANTANGAN T'BOLI 6 6 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 35 BAGUMBAYAN 2 ESPERANZA ISULAN 3 LAMBAYONG 2 3 LEBAK SEN. NINOY AQUINO 15 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 8 432 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Centerfor Health (Page2 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 128 ALAMADA ALEOSAN 7 3 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 4 2 CARMEN 7 KABACAN 3 KIDAPAWAN CITY 20 MAGPET 6 MAKILALA 4 MATALAM 5 MIDSAYAP 30 M'LANG 10 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 BANGA 4 KORONADAL CITY 42 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE NORALA 1 POLOMOLO STO. NIÑO 15 8 TANTANGAN 7 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 108 BAGUMBAYAN 11 ESPERANZA ISULAN 34 24 KALAMANSIG 5 LAMBAYONG 15 LEBAK 16 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 14 SEN. NINOY AQUINO 7 TACURONG CITY 2 REGION XII 27 571 (Page2 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

