12 die in GenSan as Region 12 records 432 new COVID-19 infections
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 17, 2021 (6:00pm)
FOUR-HUNDRED-THIRTY-TWO (432) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
FIVE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-ONE (571) NEW RECOVERIES
TWENTY-FOUR (24) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Twelve (12) reported deaths from General Santos City
Three (3) reported deaths from Libungan, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Alamada, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.
One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato.
Overall, there are a total of 45,257 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,301 (13.92%) are active cases, 37,497 (82.85%) recoveries and 1,451 (3.21%) COVID-19 related deaths.