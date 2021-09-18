12 die in GenSan as Region 12 records 432 new COVID-19 infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 17, 2021 (6:00pm)

FOUR-HUNDRED-THIRTY-TWO (432) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FIVE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-ONE (571) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-FOUR (24) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Twelve (12) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Libungan, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Alamada, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 45,257 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,301 (13.92%) are active cases, 37,497 (82.85%) recoveries and 1,451 (3.21%) COVID-19 related deaths.