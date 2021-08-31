  Tuesday Aug, 31 2021 10:18:53 AM

12 more BIFFs yield to Army in Maguindanao

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 08:00 AM Tue Aug 31, 2021
31
By: 
Elizabeth Bentam/Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

 

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao  – A dozen Moro terror group members have decided to surrender Monday to military authorities claiming they were duped to join the ranks.

“Tired, and we discovered that we were duped and promised to be paid a huge amount a month as fighters, but never happened,” said Alias Sudan, one of the 12 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) who surrendered to military authorities here.

Colonel Pedro Balisi, commander of the First Mechanized Infantry Brigade and 6th Infantry Battalion commander Lt. Colonel Charlie Banaag, welcomed the ISIS linked gunmen who decided to avail of the government’s amnesty program.

“You made the right choice,” Colonel Balisi told the surrenderees who turned in high powered firearms and explosives during surrender rites at brigade base in Barangay Kamasi here.

The bandits turned in M-16 armalite rifles, Garand rifles, home-made cal. 50 and cal. 30 sniper rifles, explosives, home-made bombs and bullets to military authorities.

Balisi lauded the local officials of Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao for helping the Army convince the rebels to peacefully surrender.

They are now undergoing custodial debriefing and processing of their livelihood assistance.

Since January, more than 100 BIFF have surrendered to the government.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

12 more BIFFs yield to Army in Maguindanao

  AMPATUAN, Maguindanao  – A dozen Moro terror group members have decided to surrender Monday to military authorities claiming they were...

COVID-19 update: 12 die in Soccsksargen region, 4 from Mlang, North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 30, 2021 (6:00 PM) FOUR-HUNDRED (400) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-EIGHT...

Images in Surallah and Lake Sebu

IN LAKE SEBU, SOUTH COTABATO:  Bikers pedal through a markedly clean, peaceful stretch of a highway near the town proper of Lake Sebu,...

Person wanted for 2 counts of rape arrested in South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY --- The police arrested an elusive rape suspect Sunday in Polomolok, South Cotabato after six weeks of surveillance. Dioscoro...

Region 12 lists 321 new COVID-19 infections, 91 in GenSantos City

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 29, 2021 (6:00 PM) THREE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (321) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY...