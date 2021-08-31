12 more BIFFs yield to Army in Maguindanao

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao – A dozen Moro terror group members have decided to surrender Monday to military authorities claiming they were duped to join the ranks.

“Tired, and we discovered that we were duped and promised to be paid a huge amount a month as fighters, but never happened,” said Alias Sudan, one of the 12 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) who surrendered to military authorities here.

Colonel Pedro Balisi, commander of the First Mechanized Infantry Brigade and 6th Infantry Battalion commander Lt. Colonel Charlie Banaag, welcomed the ISIS linked gunmen who decided to avail of the government’s amnesty program.

“You made the right choice,” Colonel Balisi told the surrenderees who turned in high powered firearms and explosives during surrender rites at brigade base in Barangay Kamasi here.

The bandits turned in M-16 armalite rifles, Garand rifles, home-made cal. 50 and cal. 30 sniper rifles, explosives, home-made bombs and bullets to military authorities.

Balisi lauded the local officials of Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao for helping the Army convince the rebels to peacefully surrender.

They are now undergoing custodial debriefing and processing of their livelihood assistance.

Since January, more than 100 BIFF have surrendered to the government.