  Monday Jan, 16 2023 01:26:32 AM

12 NPAs surrender in Sultan Kudarat

Local News • 20:45 PM Sun Jan 15, 2023
37
By: 
John M. Unson
Sultan Kudarat Gov. Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu (right) receives a rifle from former NPA member as Colonel Christopher Bermudez looks on. (PNP Photo)

COTABATO CITY - Twelve more members of the New People’s Army surrendered to the Police Regional Office 12 Friday. 

The 12 guerillas, led by Felimon Villegas, turned in assorted firearms and explosives as they renounced their NPA membership before officials of the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office and Gov. Pax Ali Mangudadatu during a surrender rite in Isulan town. 

Villegas and his followers belonged to the NPA’s self-styled Guerilla Front Daguma, whose leaders are wanted for high-profile criminal cases pending in different courts.

Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg, director of the PRO-12, said Saturday the group agreed to return to the fold of law through the intercession of units under the Sultan Kudarat provincial police and the office of Mangudadatu, a first term governor. 

Macaraeg said Villegas and his men operated in the hinterlands in Sultan Kudarat’s adjoining Bagumbayan and Senator Ninoy Aquino towns and in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato. 

More than a hundred NPAs surrendered last year to PRO-12 units in the provinces of South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sarangani and Sultan Kudarat through the efforts of local government units and community leaders, among the chieftains of indigenous tribes. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

12 NPAs surrender in Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY - Twelve more members of the New People’s Army surrendered to the Police Regional Office 12 Friday.  The 12 guerillas, led...

Creation of 8 BARMM towns in Cotabato likely this year

COTABATO CITY --- Stakeholders are expecting the approval within 2023 of separate proposals to create eight towns out of the 63 Bangsamoro...

Floods hit upland town of Upi in Maguindanao del Norte

COTABATO CITY - Continuous rain on Saturday due to low pressure area affecting Mindanao has triggered floods in Nuro, Upi, Maguindanao. Farmers...

Power supply from NGCP fully restored, Cotabato Light says

COTABATO CITY  – The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announced that power supply from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines...

Sandiganbayan orders arrest of Sajid Ampatuan

MANILA – Former Maguindanao governor Datu Sajid Ampatuan was convicted by the Sandiganbayan on Friday for graft and falsification in connection...