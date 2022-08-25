12 NPAs yield to police in Region 12

COTABATO CITY – A dozen communist terrorist group members in the Soccsksargen region have surrendered to police authorities during the implementation of Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO) Thursday.

The 12 active members of communist New Peoples Army, a terrorist organization, were from the provinces of South Cotabato, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat who opted to peacefully yield after getting tired of fighting a lost cause.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macarage, police director for Soccsksargen region, said 10 out of 12 surrenderers were from South Cotabato, one from Sarangani Province, and one from Sultan Kudarat. All the surrenderers brought along with them their firearms.

“It is the deception, futile armed struggle, and the realization that government has a clearer intention to address their issues that prompted the surrenderers to firmly resolve to be on the folds of government,” Brig. Gen. Macaraeg said in a statement Thursday afternoon even as he welcomed them.

“Congratulations, you made the right choice of leaving the opposition ideology,” he told the surrenderees.

“I am overwhelmed that they have finally committed their allegiance to government and lay down their arms,” he said.

“The government is more than willing and prepared to help them start a new life, and we the PNP PRO 12 vows to protect them,” he added.

Brig. Gen. Macaraeg also urged other rebels still up there to follow suit.

“I also plead for those who are still on the left to open your minds and return to the government side to benefit from the programs of the NTF-ELCAC and have a peaceful dwelling with their family” Brig. Gen. Macaraeg said.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front has also been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.