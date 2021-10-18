  Monday Oct, 18 2021 04:47:07 PM

1.2K Kidapaweños benefit from ‘ResBUSkuna’ initiative

John Andrew Tabugoc
VACCINATION BUS. People wait for their turn to get vaccinated by healthcare workers of the ResBUSkuna mobile unit in Kidapawan City on Saturday (Oct. 16, 2021) and Sunday (Oct. 17) parked in the downtown area.(City LGU photos)

KIDAPAWAN CITY – At least 1,200 qualified residents here benefited from the weekend “ResBUSkuna” mobile vaccination initiative for the A4 priority group that included walk-in clients and government employees.

Mayor Joseph Evangelista said Monday that the program, aptly dubbed “ResBUSkuna,” utilized the mobile vaccination bus stationed at the town center along the Davao-Cotabato national road from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“All residents belonging to the A1 (health front-liners), A2 (senior citizens), and A3 (persons with comorbidities) categories were also served with jabs against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19),” he said.

In availing the services, he said residents were required to present either their local quick response (QR) code or Covid-19 Contact Tracing System (CCTS) card or QR Code to healthcare workers, while persons with comorbidities were required to bring their medical certificates.

