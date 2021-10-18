1.2K Kidapaweños benefit from ‘ResBUSkuna’ initiative

KIDAPAWAN CITY – At least 1,200 qualified residents here benefited from the weekend “ResBUSkuna” mobile vaccination initiative for the A4 priority group that included walk-in clients and government employees.

Mayor Joseph Evangelista said Monday that the program, aptly dubbed “ResBUSkuna,” utilized the mobile vaccination bus stationed at the town center along the Davao-Cotabato national road from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“All residents belonging to the A1 (health front-liners), A2 (senior citizens), and A3 (persons with comorbidities) categories were also served with jabs against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19),” he said.

In availing the services, he said residents were required to present either their local quick response (QR) code or Covid-19 Contact Tracing System (CCTS) card or QR Code to healthcare workers, while persons with comorbidities were required to bring their medical certificates.