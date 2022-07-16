1.2M new registrants in 10 days for barangay, SK polls

MANILA – More than a week after the resumption of voter’s registration nationwide, the number of new regular and youth voters has reached 1.2 million.

John Rex Laudiangco, acting spokesperson of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), reported over the weekend that as of July 14 or 10 days since registration resumed, there have been 1,209,888 applications for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) slated December 5.

Majority of the registrants or 761,684 are aged 15-17; followed by the 18-30 bracket at 383,836; and those aged 31 and above at 64,368

Based on the nationwide consolidated daily report, the applications for transfer from other cities/municipalities are 202,707 for the barangay polls and 2,001 for SK.

The applications for transfer from within the same city/municipality are 51,677 for barangay and 497 for SK.

The Comelec report said those who applied for transfer with reactivation are 8,534 while applications for transfer with reactivation and correction of entries are 3,100.

A total of 10,544 also applied for transfer with correction of entries and 55,643 filed for reactivation.

Laudiangco said 1,597,784 applications were processed the past week.

The nationwide voter’s registration period will be until July 23.

Regular voters will be voting for the barangay polls while the youth voters aged 15 to 17 may vote for SK officials. (PNA)