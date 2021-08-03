  Tuesday Aug, 03 2021 05:20:50 AM

13 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12

HEALTH • 04:15 AM Tue Aug 3, 2021
14
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-12 bulletin

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 2, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-FOUR (154) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY-ONE (141) NEW RECOVERIES

THIRTEEN (13) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

Five (5) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Sto Nino, South Cotabato 

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat,

Overall, there are a total of 28,039 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,565 (9.15%) are active cases, 24,557 (87.58%) recoveries and 912 (3.71%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region HALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS FAUGUST 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 60 KABACAN 1 KIDAPAWAN CITY 5 MIDSAYAP 6 M'LANG 23 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 6 KORONADAL CITY 3 NORALA 1 POLOMOLO 4 STO. NIÑO 25 SURALLAH 1 TAMPAKAN 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS AUGUST 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ESPERANZA 4 KALAMANSIG 1 ISULAN 4 LEBAK 4 TACURONG CITY REGIONXII 5 154 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pag2of of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF AUGUST 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 56 ALAMADA 1 BANISILAN 3 CARMEN 1 KABACAN 1 KIDAPAWAN CITY 4 MIDSAYAP 22 M'LANG 3 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 6 KORONADAL CITY 11 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 19 5 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 BAGUMBAYAN ESPERANZA 2 4 SENATOR NINOY AQUINO REGION XII 2 141 (Page f DOH Center for Health Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

 

