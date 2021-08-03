13 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12
14
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-12 bulletin
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 2, 2021 (6:00 PM)
ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-FOUR (154) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY-ONE (141) NEW RECOVERIES
THIRTEEN (13) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato
Five (5) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from Sto Nino, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat,
Overall, there are a total of 28,039 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,565 (9.15%) are active cases, 24,557 (87.58%) recoveries and 912 (3.71%) COVID-19 related deaths.