13 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 2, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-FOUR (154) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY-ONE (141) NEW RECOVERIES

THIRTEEN (13) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

Five (5) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Sto Nino, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat,

Overall, there are a total of 28,039 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,565 (9.15%) are active cases, 24,557 (87.58%) recoveries and 912 (3.71%) COVID-19 related deaths.