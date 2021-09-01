13 human trafficking victims rescued in Cotabato City by CIDG agents

COTABATO CITY --- Police agents rescued Tuesday 13 recruits cramped in a den here owned by human traffickers who promised them foreign employment with hefty salaries.

The 13 human trafficking victims are now in the office here of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, undergoing tactical debriefing.

One of their two recruiters, Maalidin Salasal, was arrested as CIDG-BAR agents, backed by the Cotabato City police, searched the house in Barangay Mother Bagua here where he and his cohorts confined the victims for weeks.

Salasal’s main accomplice, Aisha Albalawi, had escaped before the CIDG-BAR agents could surround the house where the victims stayed, in squalid condition.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-BAR, said the CIDG operation that resulted in the rescue of the 13 victims was premised on tips from informants privy to the illegal recruitment activities of Salasal and Albalawi.

Seven of the 13 rescued human trafficking victims are from the adjoining Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay and Zamboanga del Norte provinces.

One of them hails from Zamboanga City.

They told reporters Salasal and Albalawi promised them good paying jobs abroad with corresponding placement fees.

Ugale said the CIDG-BAR shall prosecute the now detained Salasal for violation of Republic Act 9208, more known as the Anti Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.