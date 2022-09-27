13 LGU best practices vie for 2022 LGAIP, assessment underway

DAVAO CITY - Thirteen best practices vying for the 2022 LGUs’ Grant Assistance on Innovative Practices (LGAIP) of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government underwent the first level screening, the Table Assessment by the Technical Assessment Pool (TAP) last September 22 - 23, 2022 at The Pinnacle Hotel and Suites, Davao City.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) interior minister, said TAP, the assessment team, represented by 4 different representatives from partner CSOs; heads, and representatives from the different divisions of the Ministry went over the documents, did the initial review, and assessed the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the 13 innovations vying for the grant based on the documents submitted.

Of the 13 innovations, seven were from Maguindanao, five from Lanao del Sur, and one from Basilan.

Only 10 then will be endorsed for the Second Level Screening which would entail Field Validation and Panel Interviews.

Sinarimbo, in a statement, said LGAIP which was launched last May 14, 2020 and is now in its third year, gives recognition to local government units for their innovative and excellent local governance practices that demonstrate sustainability and have the potential for replication by other local government units.

A total of 34 LGUs across BARMM have been granted assistance packages from 2020 to 2021 for their innovative practices.

Aside from the plaque, each of them received a Php2.5 million incentive fund that was invested in program enhancement, and expansion.