13 NPAs yield to military in Sultan Kudarat

Mindanao Peace Process • 10:45 AM Thu Jun 3, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez
A soldier talks to former NPAs as if telling them they made the right decision to peacefully surrender. (37th IB photo)

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao  – The communist movement in Sultan Kudarat continues to decline and becoming non-essential as more and more rebels denounced the communist rebels and surrendered.

After 21 New Peoples’ Army (NPA) yielded to the Army in Lebak, 13 NPAs also followed suit in nearby Kalamansig, both in Sultan Kudarat.

On Wednesday afternoon, the rebels who are members of Sub-Regional Command (SRC) - Daguma under Far South Mindanao Region, surrendered to the military’s 37th Infantry Battalion headquarters in Kalamansig with their firearms.

Colonel Eduardo Gubat, 603rd Infantry Brigade commander, welcomed the rebels and told them they made the right decision.

They turned in six firearms and several war paraphernalia. Maria Socorro Lanto, Kalamansig municipal administrator helped the Army in welcoming the former rebels.

“Their surrender is a huge setback to the mainstream CTG (communist-terrorist group) which is an indication that the stronghold of the communist terrorist group is continuously weakening in Sultan Kudarat,” Colonel Gubat said.

