14 BIFF yield to Army in North Cotabato as New Year sets in

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Fourteen Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) combatants surrendered anew to Joint Task Force Central forces at Barangay Salunayan, Midsayap, Cotabato on January 06, 2021.

Major General Juvymax Uy highlighted the surrender as part of the 6ID’s effort to put an end to violent extremism in Central Mindanao before the term of President Rodrigo Duterte ends. “This is part of the President’s marching order and JTF Central and 6ID forces are dedicated to achieve this. We have achieved major accomplishments last year and we are committed to protect the communities against any threats,” Maj. Gen. Uy added.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Edgardo L. Vilchez Jr., the Commanding Officer of 34IB, 12 of the combatants are adults while two (2) are minors. “The success of this surrender was made possible through the joint efforts of the military, PNP, other law enforcement agencies and the local community in the area. Through close collaboration with each other, our efforts are coordinated in encouraging BIFF and Daulah Islamiya members to return to the folds of the law,” disclosed by Ltc. Vilchez Jr.

Colonel Jovencio F. Gonzales, 602nd Infantry Brigade Commander commended the efforts of 34IB, local PNP, and the Local Government Unit of Midsayap in facilitating the said surrender. “One (1) former BIFF combatant surrendered surrendered yesterday and today we have another 14 surrenderers. Hopefully this realization amongst the ranks of the BIFF and Daulah Islamiya will continue,” Col. Gonzales added.

The surrenderers also turned-over seven (7) firearms which includes one (1) M16 rifle, one (1) M1 Garand rifle, one (1) M14 rifle, two (2) Cal .50 modified Barret sniper rifle, one (1) 7.62mm modified Barret sniper rifle, one (1) Cal .45 Pistol, and various ammunitions of different calibers.

Maj. Gen. Uy expressed his utmost appreciation to 34IB, the local PNP, and the LGU involved in this accomplishment. “Let us continue working hand in hand to successfully thwart these terror groups from creating atrocities in this nation and further encouraging them to return to the folds of the law. Rest assured, the JTFC will never stop in hunting down those violent extremists who refuses to live a peaceful and continues to threaten our communities,” Maj. Gen. Uy stressed.