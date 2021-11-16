14 die, 45 new COVID-19 cases and 71 recover in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 15, 2021 (6:00pm)

FORTY-FIVE (45) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SEVENTY-ONE (71) NEW RECOVERIES

FOURTEEN (14) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Malungon, Sarangani.

One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Kiamba, Sarangani.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Pikit, North Cotabato.

Five (5) reported deaths from Maitum, Sarangani

Overall, there are a total of 56,341 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 740 (1.31%) are active cases, 53,420 (94.82%) recoveries and 2,165 (3.84%) COVID-19 related deaths.