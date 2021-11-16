  Tuesday Nov, 16 2021 06:23:37 AM

14 die, 45 new COVID-19 cases and 71 recover in Region 12

HEALTH • 22:00 PM Mon Nov 15, 2021
25
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 15, 2021 (6:00pm)

FORTY-FIVE (45) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SEVENTY-ONE (71) NEW RECOVERIES

FOURTEEN (14) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Malungon, Sarangani. 

One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from General Santos City. 

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Kiamba, Sarangani. 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat. 

One (1) reported death from Pikit, North Cotabato. 

Five (5) reported deaths from Maitum, Sarangani

Overall, there are a total of 56,341 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 740 (1.31%) are active cases, 53,420 (94.82%) recoveries and 2,165 (3.84%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Phippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF NOVEMBER 15, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY COTABATO PROVINCE 9 KIDAPAWAN CITY MAKILALA 2 2 2 MIDSAYAP SARANGANI PROVINCE KIAMBA SOUTH COTABATO ROVINCE 6 BANGA KORONADAL CITY POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 4 5 3 1 3 1 1 SURALLAH TBOLI TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ESPERANZA ISULAN KALAMANSIG 2 2 1 1 LAMBAYONG REGION XII 45 (Page f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OALOFPICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS NOVEMBER 15, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 6 ANTIPAS KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 20 MAKILALA MIDSAYAP 5 3 MLANG SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 ALABEL KIAMBA 4 7 2 MAASIM MALUNGON COTABATO PROVINCE 2 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 1 4 9 LAKESEBU NORALA 1 TANTANGAN TUPI 1 2 (Page f DOH Center Health Development Socesksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SRIEEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF NOVEMBER 15, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ESPERANZA REGION XII 2 71 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

14 die, 45 new COVID-19 cases and 71 recover in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 15, 2021 (6:00pm) FORTY-FIVE (45) NEW CONFIRMED CASES SEVENTY-ONE (71) NEW...

Flashfloods hit Koronadal upland village called Topland

KORONADAL CITY - Ilang mga bahay sa Sitio Lower New Leyte, Barangay Topland, Koronadal City nasira dahil sa rumaragasang tubig-baha kasunod ng...

Thousands benefit from latest READi relief missions

COTABATO CITY --- Thousands received food packs -- as pandemic relief support --- from the Bangsamoro government during outreach missions Saturday...

Primary suspect sa pagpatay kay Orlando DonDon Dinoy, kinasuhan na

KIDAPAWAN CITY - PORMAL NANG SINAMPAHAN ng kasong murder si Brandie Mercado Campaner, ang suspek na bumaril at pumatay sa Tingong Mindanao Radio...

Residents lead authorities to Tampakan Marijuana farm

KORONADAL CITY  --- It was for the vigilant indigenous Blaans and non-Blaan settlers in Tampakan, South Cotabato that authorities learned of the...