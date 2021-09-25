14 die in Region 12 due to COVID-19, new cases of 308, recoveries of 412

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 24, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHT (308) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-TWELVE (412) NEW RECOVERIES

FOURTEEN (14) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Eight reported deaths from General Santos City

Four (4) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 48,640 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,273 (12.90%) are active cases, 40,798 (83.88%) recoveries and 1,561 (3.21%) COVID-19 related deaths.