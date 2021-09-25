  Saturday Sep, 25 2021 02:41:49 PM

14 die in Region 12 due to COVID-19, new cases of 308, recoveries of 412

HEALTH • 09:45 AM Sat Sep 25, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 24, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHT (308) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-TWELVE (412) NEW RECOVERIES

FOURTEEN (14) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Eight reported deaths from General Santos City

Four (4) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City. 

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 48,640 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,273 (12.90%) are active cases, 40,798 (83.88%) recoveries and 1,561 (3.21%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 H 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 63 ALEOSAN 10 ANTIPAS 1 ARAKAN 1 CARMEN 3 KIDAPAWAN CITY 20 MATALAM 2 MIDSAYAP 25 MLANG 3 PIKIT PRES. ROXAS 24 SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 KORONADAL CITY LAKESEBU 29 13 NORALA 11 POLOMOLO 31 SURALLAH 31 TANTANGAN 1 (Page of2) f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 6:00 PM TBOLI TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 20 BAGUMBAYAN 1 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN 5 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 9 308 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Pag2of2) of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES COTABATO PROVINCE 97 ALAMADA 15 ANTIPAS ARAKAN KIDAPAWAN CITY MAGPET 5 1 26 1 12 7 MIDSAYAP MLANG PIGCAWAYAN PRES. ROXAS 3 SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 9 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 14 81 NORALA 9 POLOMOLOK 39 STO.NIÃO (Page f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 6:00 PM TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 17 5 BAGUMBAYAN 4 ISULAN KALAMANSIG 12 11 LAMBAYONG 21 LUTAYAN SEN. NINOY AQUINO 7 4 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 8 412 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2o 20 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

