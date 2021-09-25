14 die in Region 12 due to COVID-19, new cases of 308, recoveries of 412
37
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 24, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHT (308) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
FOUR-HUNDRED-TWELVE (412) NEW RECOVERIES
FOURTEEN (14) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Eight reported deaths from General Santos City
Four (4) reported deaths from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.
One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato.
Overall, there are a total of 48,640 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,273 (12.90%) are active cases, 40,798 (83.88%) recoveries and 1,561 (3.21%) COVID-19 related deaths.