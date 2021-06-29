  Tuesday Jun, 29 2021 05:25:28 AM

15 die due to COVID-19 complications in Region 12

HEALTH • 04:45 AM Tue Jun 29, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 28, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-EIGHT (258) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-EIGHT (358) NEW RECOVERIES

FIFTEEN (15) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato, the 20,129th reported confirmed case, 58 years old male. Cause of Death is Pulmonary Congestion, Hyperkalemia secondary to End Stage Renal Disease, COVID-19 Confirmed Critical.

One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat, the 20,283rd reported confirmed case, 75 years old female. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure secondary to COVID-19 Infection with Severe Pneumonia.

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, the 20,297th reported confirmed case, 64 years old male. Cause of Death is Chronic Kidney Disease, COVID-19 Confirmed.

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City, the 20,300th reported confirmed case, 64 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (Severe) secondary to Critical COVID-19 Pneumonia; Essential Hypertension.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City, the 20,345th reported confirmed case, 54 years old male. Cause of Death is Sepsis; Community-Acquired Pneumonia High-Risk; Hepatocellular Carcinoma vs Metastasis; Colon Cancer; COVID-19 Confirmed.

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato, the 20,795th reported confirmed case, 76 years old female. Cause of Death is COVID-19 Severe; Community Acquired Pneumonia High Risk with Hypoxia.

Overall, there are a total of 20,794 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,703 (17.81%) are active cases, 16,459 (79.15%) recoveries and 628 (3.02%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines epartment Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JUNE 28, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY COTABATO PROVINCE 70 BANISILAN KIDAPAWAN 5 12 LIBUNGAN 1 M'LANG 6 MAGPET 2 MAKILALA 6 MATALAM 5 PIGCAWAYAN PIKIT TULUNAN 1 5 2 SARANGANIPROVINCE ALABEL GLAN KIAMBA MAASIM MAITUM 14 29 3 1 11 1 20 MALAPATAN MALUNGON (Page f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region HALOFFIC REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 28, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 3 KORONADAL CITY 15 NORALA 1 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 16 9 SURALLAH 1 TAMPAKAN 1 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 10 ISULAN 1 LEBAK 4 PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY 2 1 REGIONXII 258 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center forHealth for (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region Plus REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 28, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 84 ALEOSAN ANTIPAS 3 1 ARAKAN BANISILAN 3 10 CARMEN 4 KABACAN LIBUNGAN 12 3 MAGPET 4 MAKILALA MATALAM 3 4 M'LANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 22 5 15 TULUNAN f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 28, 2021 6:00 PM SARANGANI PROVINCE MAASIM 5 MAITUM 13 MALAPATAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 4 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 2 74 NORALA 4 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 11 SURALLAH 11 4 TAMPAKAN 11 TANTANGAN T'BOLI 2 5 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pag2o 3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region M REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JUNE 28, 2021 6:00 PM ULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN ESPERANZA 2 10 ISULAN 5 LAMBAYONG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 4 TACURONG CITY 3 REGION XII 15 358 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page3of3 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

