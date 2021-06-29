15 die due to COVID-19 complications in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 28, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-EIGHT (258) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-EIGHT (358) NEW RECOVERIES

FIFTEEN (15) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato, the 20,129th reported confirmed case, 58 years old male. Cause of Death is Pulmonary Congestion, Hyperkalemia secondary to End Stage Renal Disease, COVID-19 Confirmed Critical.

One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat, the 20,283rd reported confirmed case, 75 years old female. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure secondary to COVID-19 Infection with Severe Pneumonia.

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, the 20,297th reported confirmed case, 64 years old male. Cause of Death is Chronic Kidney Disease, COVID-19 Confirmed.

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City, the 20,300th reported confirmed case, 64 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (Severe) secondary to Critical COVID-19 Pneumonia; Essential Hypertension.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City, the 20,345th reported confirmed case, 54 years old male. Cause of Death is Sepsis; Community-Acquired Pneumonia High-Risk; Hepatocellular Carcinoma vs Metastasis; Colon Cancer; COVID-19 Confirmed.

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato, the 20,795th reported confirmed case, 76 years old female. Cause of Death is COVID-19 Severe; Community Acquired Pneumonia High Risk with Hypoxia.

Overall, there are a total of 20,794 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,703 (17.81%) are active cases, 16,459 (79.15%) recoveries and 628 (3.02%) COVID-19 related deaths.

