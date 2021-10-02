15 die due to COVID-19 complications in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 1, 2021 (6:00pm)
THREE-HUNDRED-FIVE (305) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
FOUR-HUNDRED-THIRTEEN (413) NEW RECOVERIES
FIFTEEN (15) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Four (4) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Kabacan, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Tacurong City
Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Tampakan, South Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.
Overall, there are a total of 50,932 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,033 (9.88%) are active cases, 44,226 (86.83%) recoveries and 1,665 (3.27%) COVID-19 related deaths.