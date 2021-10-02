15 die due to COVID-19 complications in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 1, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-FIVE (305) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-THIRTEEN (413) NEW RECOVERIES

FIFTEEN (15) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Four (4) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Kabacan, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Tacurong City

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tampakan, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

Overall, there are a total of 50,932 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,033 (9.88%) are active cases, 44,226 (86.83%) recoveries and 1,665 (3.27%) COVID-19 related deaths.