15 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12 as new cases down

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 11, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTEEN (215) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-FIVE (225) NEW RECOVERIES

FIFTEEN (15) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Columbio, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato.

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Two (2) reported deaths from Carmen, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 53,463 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,359 (6.28%) are active cases, 48,263 (90.27%) recoveries and 1,832 (3.43%) COVID-19 related deaths.