15 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12 as new cases down

HEALTH • 22:00 PM Mon Oct 11, 2021
27
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 11, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTEEN (215) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-FIVE (225) NEW RECOVERIES

FIFTEEN (15) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Columbio, Sultan Kudarat. 

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato. 

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Two (2) reported deaths from Carmen, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 53,463 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,359 (6.28%) are active cases, 48,263 (90.27%) recoveries and 1,832 (3.43%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 11, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 18 ALEOSAN CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 1 1 2 LIBUNGAN MAGPET 1 MAKILALA 5 MIDSAYAP 17 MLANG PIGCAWAYAN 2 3 14 PIKIT SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 22 LAKE SEBU 21 4 NORALA 5 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 11, 2021 6:00 PM POLOMOLO 11 STO.NIÃO 24 SURALLAH 5 TAMPAKAN 22 TBOLI 11 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5 COLUMBIO 4 ESPERANZA ISULAN 12 3 KALAMANSIG 2 LAMBAYONG 4 LEBAK 2 LUTAYAN 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 2 225 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PRICEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 80 ALAMADA 8 ALEOSAN 3 ANTIPAS ARAKAN CARMEN 1 1 2 12 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 10 LIBUNGAN 4 MATALAM MIDSAYAP MLANG 2 24 7 3 12 PIGCAWAYAN PRES.ROXAS f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 11, 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 8 15 NORALA POLOMOLOK SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 12 BAGUMBAYAN 3 ISULAN PRES.QUIRINO SEN. NINOY AQUINO 9 2 3 REGION XII 225 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

