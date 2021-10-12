15 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12 as new cases down
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 11, 2021 (6:00pm)
TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTEEN (215) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-FIVE (225) NEW RECOVERIES
FIFTEEN (15) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Columbio, Sultan Kudarat.
One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato.
Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City
Two (2) reported deaths from Carmen, North Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 53,463 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,359 (6.28%) are active cases, 48,263 (90.27%) recoveries and 1,832 (3.43%) COVID-19 related deaths.