15-member Maguindanao Sur drug ring busted

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents arrested 15 alleged drug dealers, among them an incumbent barangay councilman, in an entrapment operation Tuesday in Pandag, Maguindanao del Norte.

Christian Frivaldo, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Wednesday the suspects were entrapped in Barangay Kabuling in Pandag with the help of different police units.

Frivaldo said one of the 15 suspects is Arcus Dingdong Banto, an incumbent barangay councilor in Upper Siling in nearby Buluan town also in Maguindanao del Sur.

Banto and his 14 accomplices, Sakar Gandal Lumambas, Francisco Terona Villarmente, Jr., Edgar Quijance Abubo, Choi Bituanan Gumama, Rashid Deliyuden Uga, George Umpa Manalo, Abdultan Akmad Salibo, Sahier Ayob Macungay, Nasrudin Kasim Mangako, Acob Gandal Lumambas, Maljohamie Malaguianon Magon, Allan Hamid Udtig Sandigan, Garry Kido Manambuay and Morsid Sultan Salendab are now detained, awaiting prosecution.

Frivaldo said leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Maguindanao del Sur helped plot the sting that led to their arrest and resulted in the confiscation from them of P68,000 worth of shabu.

PDEA-BARMM agents also seized the six motorcycles that the suspects had used in distributing shabu in Pandag and nearby towns in Maguindanao del Sur, according to Frivaldo.