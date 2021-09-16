  Thursday Sep, 16 2021 02:34:01 AM

16 die, 573 new COVID-19 infections in Region 12

HEALTH • 19:30 PM Wed Sep 15, 2021
84
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 15, 2021 (6:00pm)

FIVE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-THREE (573) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-NINETY (390) NEW RECOVERIES

SIXTEEN (16) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Libungan, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 44,230 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,248 (14.13%) are active cases, 35,568 (82.68%) recoveries and 1,407 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Departmen fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 15, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 152 ALAMADA ALEOSAN 2 2 KABACAN 6 KIDAPAWAN CITY 32 LIBUNGAN 11 MAGPET 1 MAKILALA 13 MIDSAYAP 7 M'LANG SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 10 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 45 LAKESEBU 30 16 NORALA 11 POLOMOLO STO. NIÑO 44 1 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 15, 2021 6:00 PM SURALLAH 12 TAMPAKAN 1 TANTANGAN 21 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 14 BAGUMBAYAN 9 COLUMBIO 7 ESPERANZA 3 ISULAN 30 KALAMANSIG 14 LAMBAYONG LEBAK 27 1 LUTAYAN PRESIDENT QUIRINO 1 TACURONG CITY 3 47 REGION XII 573 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS SEPTEMBER 15, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 96 ALEOSAN 4 ARAKAN 2 BANISILAN 4 CARMEN KABACAN 7 6 KIDAPAWAN CITY 36 MAGPET M'LANG SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 11 11 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 3 49 NORALA 12 POLOMOLOK SURALLAH 3 15 TAMPAKAN 11 TANTANGAN 20 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health (Page of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region AO REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS SEPTEMBER 15, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 4 ESPERANZA 7 ISULAN 6 LAMBAYONG 27 LEBAK LUTAYAN 11 2 43 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 390 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pag2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Abogado, patay sa pamamaril sa Surallah, South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY - Binaril at napatay ng di pa nakilalang mga suspect ang isang abogado sa Surallah, South Cotabato pasado alas 5 ngayong hapon....

16 die, 573 new COVID-19 infections in Region 12

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 15, 2021 (6:00pm) FIVE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-THREE (573) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-...

House OKs bill resetting BARMM polls to 2025 on final reading

MANILA – The House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously approved on third reading a bill seeking to reset the first regular elections of...

Bill filed granting permanent status to long-serving teachers

COTABATO CITY— Four members of the Bangsamoro Parliament filed a bill granting permanent status to non-Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET)...

Proposed Teacher Education Excellence Act passed on 2nd reading: Senator Win says

SEN. Sherwin Gatchalian today expressed hope the Senate will soon pass one of his major legislation that will benefit the teachers across the country...