16 die, 573 new COVID-19 infections in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 15, 2021 (6:00pm)

FIVE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-THREE (573) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-NINETY (390) NEW RECOVERIES

SIXTEEN (16) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Libungan, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 44,230 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,248 (14.13%) are active cases, 35,568 (82.68%) recoveries and 1,407 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.