16 people in Zamboanga City speedboat mishap rescued

TIMRA Reports • 07:00 AM Sat Jul 20, 2024
175
By: 
John M. Unson
The rescued boat passengers were immediately brought to the seaside base of the police's 2nd Mobile Force Seaborne Company of the Police Regional Office-9 for examination by medics. (Photo from PRO-9)

COTABATO CITY --- Emergency responders had promptly rescued 16 people together in a small speedboat that capsized a few miles off Zamboanga City on Friday morning while on their way to an island barangay for an official activity.

Officials of the Police Regional Office-9 told reporters at past noontime Friday that the 16 individuals riding the ill-fated speedboat are employees of the city government, out to inspect  community projects in Barangay Tumalutap as part of the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) evaluation by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The Zamboanga City government had reportedly been nominated for the 2024 SGLG award from the DILG’s central office.

Among the rescued speedboat passengers are Police Major Rolando Arriola, Jr. and his subordinate, Master Sgt. Reagan Gregorio. 

Radio reports here and in Zamboanga City stated that one of the two engines of the overloaded speedboat malfunctioned and stopped running, causing the watercraft to slow down and eventually sink after having been battered by big waves.

 

 

