17 die due to COVID in Region 12, three in Pigcaayan, North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 21, 2021 (6:00pm)

ONE-HUNDRED-TEN (110) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-SIX (206) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVENTEEN (17) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Makilala, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato.

Three (3) reported deaths from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato

Seven (7) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Malungon, Sarangani

Overall, there are a total of 54,788 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,540 (4.64%) are active cases, 50,269 (91.76%) recoveries and 1,969 (3.59%) COVID-19 related deaths.