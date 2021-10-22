17 die due to COVID in Region 12, three in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 21, 2021 (6:00pm)
ONE-HUNDRED-TEN (110) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-SIX (206) NEW RECOVERIES
SEVENTEEN (17) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Makilala, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.
One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato.
Three (3) reported deaths from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato
Seven (7) reported deaths from General Santos City
Three (3) reported deaths from Malungon, Sarangani
Overall, there are a total of 54,788 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,540 (4.64%) are active cases, 50,269 (91.76%) recoveries and 1,969 (3.59%) COVID-19 related deaths.