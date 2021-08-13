177 new cases of Delta variant detected in PH

MANILA – Health authorities have detected 177 additional cases of the more transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), which was first detected in India, for a total tally of 627, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday.

In a statement, the DOH said aside from the Delta variant, also detected were cases of Alpha variant (102), Beta variant (59), and Theta variant (14), based on the latest whole-genome sequencing report by the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC), and the University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH).

One hundred forty-four of the 177 additional variant cases are local cases, three are returning overseas Filipino (ROFs), and 30 cases are currently being verified if these are local or ROF cases.

Of the 144 local cases, 90 cases had indicated addresses in the National Capital Region (NCR), while 25 had indicated addresses in Calabarzon, 16 in Cagayan Valley, eight in Ilocos Region, two in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), two in Western Visayas, and one in Davao Region.

Based on the case line list, 173 cases have been tagged as recovered, one has died, and three cases are with outcomes that are being verified.

Other details are being validated by the regional and local health offices.

Meanwhile, of the new 102 Alpha variant cases detected, about 94 were local cases, while eight are being verified as either local or ROF cases. (PNA)