  Friday Aug, 13 2021 05:16:53 AM

177 new cases of Delta variant detected in PH

HEALTH • 18:15 PM Thu Aug 12, 2021
36
By: 
Ma. Teresa Montemayor

MANILA – Health authorities have detected 177 additional cases of the more transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), which was first detected in India, for a total tally of 627, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday.

In a statement, the DOH said aside from the Delta variant, also detected were cases of Alpha variant (102), Beta variant (59), and Theta variant (14), based on the latest whole-genome sequencing report by the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC), and the University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH).

One hundred forty-four of the 177 additional variant cases are local cases, three are returning overseas Filipino (ROFs), and 30 cases are currently being verified if these are local or ROF cases.

Of the 144 local cases, 90 cases had indicated addresses in the National Capital Region (NCR), while 25 had indicated addresses in Calabarzon, 16 in Cagayan Valley, eight in Ilocos Region, two in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), two in Western Visayas, and one in Davao Region.

Based on the case line list, 173 cases have been tagged as recovered, one has died, and three cases are with outcomes that are being verified.

Other details are being validated by the regional and local health offices.

Meanwhile, of the new 102 Alpha variant cases detected, about 94 were local cases, while eight are being verified as either local or ROF cases. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Let your countenance shine upon your servant

Reading I Jos 3:7-10a, 11, 13-17 The LORD said to Joshua, “Today I will begin to exalt you in the sight of all Israel, that they may know I am...

8 more die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 12, 2021 (6:00 PM) ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (156) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY-...

177 new cases of Delta variant detected in PH

MANILA – Health authorities have detected 177 additional cases of the more transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-...

COVID-19 delta viriant, pinapangambahang nasa Mlang, North Cotabato na

MLANG, NORTH COTABATO - Malaki ang paniniwala ng health authorities sa M'lang, Cotabato na may COVID-19 Delta Variant sa bayan dahil sa agresibo at...

`Mayor’ conman stashes P40K worth phone load  

COTABATO CITY - Using the name of a town mayor, a conman stashed P40,000 worth of prepaid mobile phone load from a supplier in a tricky heist...