18 die due to COVID-19 in Region, 12 of whom were from North Cotabato

HEALTH • 21:00 PM Mon Sep 20, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 20, 2021 (7:00pm)

FIVE-HUNDRED-SIXTY (560) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SIX-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-TWO (672) NEW RECOVERIES

EIGHTEEN (18) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Tampakan, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Aleosan, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato. 

Two (2) reported deaths from Kabacan, North Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Mlang, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Carmen, North Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Alamada, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 46,848 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,316 (13.48%) are active cases, 39,045 (83.34%) recoveries and 1,479 (3.16%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCT NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 117 ALAMADA 1 ALEOSAN 4 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 6 1 CARMEN 21 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 7 14 MATALAM 7 MIDSAYAP 25 M'LANG 1 PIGCAWAYAN 10 PIKIT PRESIDENT ROXAS 29 8 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 23 14 LAKESEBU NORALA 11 20 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 76 T'BOLI 18 79 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 35 KALAMANSIG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 29 REGION XII 4 560 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 2 f2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 277 ANTIPAS 6 ARAKAN 6 CARMEN 5 KABACAN 8 KIDAPAWAN CITY LIBUNGAN 27 19 MAKILALA PRESIDENT ROXAS 3 SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 4 KORONADAL CITY 80 LAKESEBU 32 NORALA 4 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 28 11 f Development Soccsksargen DOH Center Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE COLUMBIO 13 ESPERANZA ISULAN 42 16 LAMBAYONG 39 LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINO 14 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 37 672 f Development Soccsksargen Region D.H- Center for Health (Page2 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

