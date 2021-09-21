18 die due to COVID-19 in Region, 12 of whom were from North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 20, 2021 (7:00pm)

FIVE-HUNDRED-SIXTY (560) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SIX-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-TWO (672) NEW RECOVERIES

EIGHTEEN (18) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tampakan, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Aleosan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Two (2) reported deaths from Kabacan, North Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Mlang, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Carmen, North Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Alamada, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 46,848 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,316 (13.48%) are active cases, 39,045 (83.34%) recoveries and 1,479 (3.16%) COVID-19 related deaths.