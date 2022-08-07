  Sunday Aug, 07 2022 09:57:27 PM

18 rescued from Sulu sea mishap  

TIMRA Reports • 15:30 PM Sun Aug 7, 2022
33
By: 
John M. Unson
A video grab image of a seaside area in Patikul, Sulu.

COTABATO CITY --- Emergency responders rescued 18 passengers of an outrigger boat that capsized some two miles from the shores of the seaside Maimbung town in Sulu on Saturday.

In a statement Sunday, the Sulu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the rescued boat passengers are residEnts of Talipao, supposedly bound for Tapul to attend an important clan gathering.

Tapul is an island town which is quite distant from Patikul municipality in mainland Sulu province.

The Sulu PDRRMO said the rescue operation was a joint initiative of the Army’s 41st Infantry Battalion, the Philippine Coast Guard and the local government unit of Maimbung.

In a separate statement, Gov. Hadji Abdusakur Tan, chairperson of the multi-sector provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, said he is grateful to all responders responsible for the prompt rescue of the 18 seafarers.

Ten of the 18 sea mishap survivors are minors, according to the Sulu PDRRMO.

All of them were reunited with their families after examination by government physicians.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

18 rescued from Sulu sea mishap  

COTABATO CITY --- Emergency responders rescued 18 passengers of an outrigger boat that capsized some two miles from the shores of the seaside...

P439,167 worth of imported cigarettes seized from 3 storeowners

COTABATO CITY - The police confiscated P439,167 worth of smuggled cigarettes from three storeowners who fell in separate entrapment operations...

BARMM releases budget for "non-IRA" villages

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has released the monthly subsidy for villages in the region without...

6ID trooper recipient of 2022 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Award

Technical Sergeant Joel L Tuganan from Delta Company, 33rd Infantry Battalion, 6th Infantry Division based in Zapakan, Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao...

BARMM human rights lawyer escapes assassin's bullets

COTABATO CITY - Maguindanao provincial director of the Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission na si Atty. Ariff Lao, nakaligtas matapos pagbabarilin ang...