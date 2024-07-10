18 young men accepted to Oblate pre-novitiate

Today, July 10, 2024 is the Rite of Acceptance to the Pre-Novitiate of future priests of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate.

Eighteen young men were accepted to the Pre-Novitiate Formation during the celebration presided by Fr Gerry Delos Reyes, OMI, the Provincial Superior in the Philippine Province.

These 18 postulants would be accompanied by Fr Ronald Abad, OMI, the Pre-Novitiate Formator.

“We thank you for your support and prayers for more Vocations. Let us continue to pray for more laborers in God’s vineyard,” the OMI said in a statement.