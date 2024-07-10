  Wednesday Jul, 10 2024 05:34:44 PM

18 young men accepted to Oblate pre-novitiate

OMI Philippine Province • 09:45 AM Wed Jul 10, 2024
OMI news release
OMI provincial superior Fr. Gerry delos Reyes (right) and Fr. Ronald Abad, OMI, the Pre-Novitiate Formator pose with 18 young men during their rite of acceptance to pre-novitiate. (OMI photo)

Today, July 10, 2024 is the Rite of Acceptance to the Pre-Novitiate of future priests of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate.

Eighteen young men were accepted to the Pre-Novitiate Formation during the celebration presided by Fr Gerry Delos Reyes, OMI, the Provincial Superior in the Philippine Province.

These 18 postulants would be accompanied by Fr Ronald Abad, OMI, the Pre-Novitiate Formator.

“We thank you for your support and prayers for more Vocations. Let us continue to pray for more laborers in God’s vineyard,” the OMI said in a statement.

May be an image of 3 people

May be an image of lace

