183 BARMM police applicants, 3 active police personnel COVID-19 positive

Local News • 16:45 PM Mon Nov 2, 2020
FERDINANDH CABRERA

PARANG, Maguindanao - Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Region have placed on lockdown the police regional headquarters here after 183 police applicants and uniformed police officers have tested positive to Covid-19.

Dr. Elizabeth Samama, provincial health chief of Maguindanao province, said they are working with the local government of Parang and the Bangsamoro Health Ministry now to contain the spread of the virus and prevent possible local transmission.

“We are working now on containment, we have to admit that we have local transmission in many parts of Bangsamoro region and Mindanao and since they all came from different places, they are considered potential carriers,” Samama said.

Last October 23, PRO-BAR conducted swab test to 196 qualified candidates, and as part of the protocol before they will proceed to police training, they must undergo RT-PCR tests. 

The results came out on October 25 showing 183 out of the 196 police aspirants positive of the virus, including three active police officers with whom they have in close contact with.

Immediately the camp imposed a lockdown.

Patients are now quarantined inside Notre Dame of Parang and all of them are asymptomatic.

Once they have completed the 14-day isolation requirement, they will proceed with the training, the PRO-BAR said in a statement. 

This is the second time the camp has mass infection of COVID-19.

Last September, 34 police trainees were tested positive of the virus.  All of them survived.

 

