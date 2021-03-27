1,979 IDPs benefit from READI-BARMM's relief distribution in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY — A total of 1,979 displaced families in the three (3) municipalities of Maguindanao received relief packs from Bangsamoro Government’s Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READI-BARMM) on Thursday, March 25.



Internally Dispalced Persons (IDPs) from the Municipalities of Datu Salibo, Datu Unsay, and Shariff Aguak—affected by the on-going skirmishes between Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF)—benefitted from Thursday’s relief distribution.



Datu Salibo Mayor Solaiman M. Sandigan lauded the Bangsamoro Government for its immediate response to the affected communities brought about by the conflict in the SPMS Box.



“Thank you to READI-BARMM for the relief given today and for the continuous help to the poorest of the poor as a result of man-made calamity,” Sandigan said.



Meanwhile, Abdulmauti Abdullah of Barangay Pagatin Datu Salibo, one of the IDPs said, “sobra ang saya ko, dahil first time ko po makatanggap ng tulong mula BARMM, maliban pa sa tulong galing sa aming Mayor."



[I am extremely happy, because this is my first time to receive aid from BARMM apart from the help from our Mayor.]



Nasira Tinang, a single mother and IDP from Barangay Kitango, Datu Saudi Municipality, said “malaking tulong po ito para sa akin bilang single mother na hindi makapaghanap-buhay ng dahil sa pasulput-sulpot na putukan. Kahit papaano ay makakaraos sa gutom. Marami pong salamat sa tulong n'yo (BARMM)."



[It is such a huge help for us, especially for me as a single mother, who cannot find job due to intermittent gunfire. Somehow, it could ease our burden temporarily from being hungry—with that, we are grateful to BARMM.]. (Bangsamoro Information Office)