199 new cases of COVID-19 in Region 12

HEALTH • 21:00 PM Wed Jan 19, 2022
20
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 19, 2022 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-NINE (199) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

NINETY-NINE (99) NEW RECOVERIES

THREE (3) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

One (1) reported death from General Santos City. 

Overall, there are a total of 58,668 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,287 (2.19%) are active cases, 55,035 (93.81%) recoveries and 2,326 (3.96%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region Plus REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JANUARY 19, 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 96 ALAMADA 4 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 1 1 ÛIDAPAWANCITY 4 MAKILALA 3 M'LANG 9 PIKIT 6 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 3 ALABEL 2 GLAN KIAMBA 3 2 1 MAASIM MAJTUM 3 MALAPATAN 1 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phlppines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JANUARY 19, 2022 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY LAKESEBU 21 1 NORALA 1 POLOMOLOK SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 9 BAGUMBAYAN SULAN 2 2 3 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG 9 LEBAK 2 LUTAYAN 1 PALIMBANG PRES. QUIRINO 1 TACURONG CITY 1 7 REGION XII 199 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Pag2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FIEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JANUARY 19, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES GENERAL SANTOS CITY 22 NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE KIDAPAWAN CITY M'LANG 14 1 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 3 KIAMBA COTABATO PROVINCE 17 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 7 2 13 POLOMOLOK TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 BAGUMBAYAN COLUMBIO ESPERANZA 2 1 1 5 ISULAN PALIMBANG TACURONG CITY REGION XII 2 8 99 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (P1of of1) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

