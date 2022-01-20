199 new cases of COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 19, 2022 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-NINE (199) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

NINETY-NINE (99) NEW RECOVERIES

THREE (3) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.

Overall, there are a total of 58,668 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,287 (2.19%) are active cases, 55,035 (93.81%) recoveries and 2,326 (3.96%) COVID-19 related deaths.