199 new cases of COVID-19 in Region 12
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 19, 2022 (6:00 PM)
ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-NINE (199) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
NINETY-NINE (99) NEW RECOVERIES
THREE (3) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.
One (1) reported death from General Santos City.
Overall, there are a total of 58,668 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,287 (2.19%) are active cases, 55,035 (93.81%) recoveries and 2,326 (3.96%) COVID-19 related deaths.