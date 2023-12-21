  Thursday Dec, 21 2023 09:43:40 PM

1st SCREAM Roll Out with teachers in South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 17:00 PM Thu Dec 21, 2023
63
By: 
ILO news release

Around 33 teachers from nine elementary and high schools in South Upi have participated in the training on SCREAM: Supporting Children’s Rights through Education, the Arts and the Media organized by the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the Bangsamoro Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education last December 13-15, 2023.

It was held at the Inclusive and Supportive Center of Learning (ISCL) of Timanan Central Elementary School.

Alternative Learning System (ALS) Coordinators and teachers from 10 towns in the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte also participated in the training.    

The 3-day training on SCREAM was facilitated by IRDT as ILO implementing partner with support from senior officials of MBHTE who were trained earlier by ILO on SCREAM.

Consisting of 14 modules, the SCREAM aims to promote awareness among young people about children’s rights, with a focus on child labor, so that they, in turn, can speak out and mobilize their communities to act. 

The training produced action plans on sustaining the gains of the training like integration of SCREAM module in their Detailed Lesson Plan (DLP) and learning action circle (LAC) session for teachers, SCREAM roll out to Parents and Teachers Assembly and Supreme Pupils Government (SPG), lobbying and resource mobilization with municipal and barangay local government, establishment of coordination, referral and reporting mechanism on CL cases and use of SCREAM during the children’s months celebration.

May be an image of 15 people, people studying, table and text

May be an image of 11 people, people studying and text

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

KAPA masterminds sentenced to life imprisonment in prison for syndicated estafa

MANILA - Masterminds of Kapa Community Ministry International, Inc. (KAPA), touted as the largest investment scam in Philippine history, have been...

MILG Minister Dumama-Alba presides over ManCom meeting

MARAWI CITY - The Management Committee (ManCom) of the Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG) convened its third regular ManCom meeting in...

1st SCREAM Roll Out with teachers in South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur

Around 33 teachers from nine elementary and high schools in South Upi have participated in the training on SCREAM: Supporting Children’s Rights...

Nobleza sends elite police unit to Marawi

As part of PRO BAR's heightened efforts to ensure a secure Bangsamoro region throughout the festive period, Regional Director PBGEN ALLAN CRUZ...

2 cops, civilian wounded in Lanao del Norte gun attack

COTABATO CITY - Two members of the Philippine National Police and a civilian were hurt when a man shot them with a pistol while dining together...