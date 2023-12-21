1st SCREAM Roll Out with teachers in South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur

Around 33 teachers from nine elementary and high schools in South Upi have participated in the training on SCREAM: Supporting Children’s Rights through Education, the Arts and the Media organized by the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the Bangsamoro Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education last December 13-15, 2023.

It was held at the Inclusive and Supportive Center of Learning (ISCL) of Timanan Central Elementary School.

Alternative Learning System (ALS) Coordinators and teachers from 10 towns in the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte also participated in the training.

The 3-day training on SCREAM was facilitated by IRDT as ILO implementing partner with support from senior officials of MBHTE who were trained earlier by ILO on SCREAM.

Consisting of 14 modules, the SCREAM aims to promote awareness among young people about children’s rights, with a focus on child labor, so that they, in turn, can speak out and mobilize their communities to act.

The training produced action plans on sustaining the gains of the training like integration of SCREAM module in their Detailed Lesson Plan (DLP) and learning action circle (LAC) session for teachers, SCREAM roll out to Parents and Teachers Assembly and Supreme Pupils Government (SPG), lobbying and resource mobilization with municipal and barangay local government, establishment of coordination, referral and reporting mechanism on CL cases and use of SCREAM during the children’s months celebration.