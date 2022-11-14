  Monday Nov, 14 2022 10:25:44 PM

2 siblings drown in a pond in Lamitan City

Local News • 14:45 PM Mon Nov 14, 2022
38
By: 
John M. Unson
The small pond where the two school girls drowned. (From Karl Ignacio)

COTABATO CITY – Two school girls drowned Saturday in a small pond in Lamitan City, Basilan that they thought was shallow, where they can play and bathe. 

In a report to the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region here, the Lamitan City Police Office said the nine-year-old Trisha Lozano Magno and her seven-year-old sister, Tiffany, were found dead in the pond in Sitio Panansangan in Barangay Ubit in Lamitan City, Basilan.

The pond, surrounded by elevated rolling grounds with trees and tall grasses, is a catch basin for rainwater that falls around.

The two girls reportedly left their house in Sitio Panansangan on Saturday morning and were overheard talking about going to a pond in a secluded spot in Sitio Panansangan.

They were found both dead about six hours after they were last seen proceeding towards the location of the pond.

Reports reaching the headquarters of PRO-BAR here stated that barangay officials are certain the water level in the pond swelled following heavy rains in the surroundings two days prior to the incident. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Unlicensed guns, isinuko ng LGU Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao del Sur sa Army

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Sur – Mas pinaigting ngayon ng 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division, Philippine Army ang paglansag ng mga loose...

PRO-12 hosts transport security summit to end bus bombing

TACURONG CITY – In a bid to put an end to bomb attacks on commuter buses across the region, the police authorities in Region 12 conducted over the...

Suspects in fatal ambush of town police chief, aide, charged

COTABATO CITY - Investigators have filed murder charges against 10 members of a local terrorist group for the August 30 fatal ambush of a...

2 siblings drown in a pond in Lamitan City

COTABATO CITY – Two school girls drowned Saturday in a small pond in Lamitan City, Basilan that they thought was shallow, where they can play...

Brunei’s role in Mindanao peace process cited

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recognized Saturday the crucial role played by the Brunei Sultanate in the Mindanao peace process...